Torgerson gets life in prison with no parole in 2010 murder

The man who was found guilty of the murder of 22-year-old Stephanie Low has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

In March, 37-year-old Kristopher Torgerson was found guilty of killing Low in 2010 and hiding her body. He led investigators to the body in 2014.

First-degree intentional homicide comes with a mandatory life sentence, however the judge could have granted possible parole.

"You are a dangerous individual," Marathon County Judge Greg Huber said. "This is a violent death, and terrible crime."

Judge Huber made mention to the fact that Torgerson was also convicted in the death of his father years ago, even if it was in self defense.

"When I look at Mr. Torgerson’s character what emerges is a dangerous person who has not learned from his actions in the past," Judge Huber said.

Prosecutors argued for life without the possibility of extended supervision, saying they didn’t believe Torgerson was capable of rehabilitation.

The defense argued Torgerson be eligible to apply for extended supervision after 28 years saying Torgerson would need to prove rehabilitation at that point.

Before the attorneys made their final statements to the judge, Low’s mom, Claudia Blake called Torgerson evil, speaking for nearly 10 minutes on how her life has been impacted by the loss of Low.

"You are evil, plain evil," Blake said. "Justice for Stephanie, for life means life."

Roughly half a dozen friends and family spoke to the judge arguing Torgerson should not be eligible for parole.

Back in March, after more than five hours behind closed doors the jury decided Torgerson was guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse.

He was not found guilty of attempted armed robbery.

Torgerson had the option to speak on his own behalf. His lawyer told the courtroom he had a statement prepared, however decided not to read it after Blake asked him not to during the hearing.

Low’s family said they’re glad this is all over now, however it doesn’t bring back Stephanie.