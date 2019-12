Federal court hears arguments in Brendan Dassey’s case Tuesday

Major players in the case of “Making A Murderer” subject Brendan Dassey have arrived at a federal courthouse in Chicago where judges will hear arguments Tuesday morning.

Dassey attorneys and Wisconsin Department of Justice prosecutor Luke Berg will present the arguments in front of a panel of three judges on Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals at 9:30 a.m. Attorneys for both sides will be given 20 minutes to argue their case, with the possibility of the State receiving an extra five minutes for rebuttal.

The judges hearing the arguments are Judge David F. Hamilton, Judge Ilana D. Rovner, and Judge Ann C. Williams.

Dassey and his uncle Steven Avery were convicted in separate trials for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach in Manitowoc County. Their cases gained international attention following the Netflix release of a documentary series “Making a Murderer.”

In August, federal judge William Duffin overturned Dassey’s 1st Degree Intentional Homicide conviction, ruling that Dassey’s confession was improperly obtained by Manitowoc County investigators due to his age (he was 16 at the time); intellectual deficits; and lack of adult present for his questioning.

The ruling states that Dassey’s confession was involuntary under the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

The State of Wisconsin appealed to the Seventh Circuit Court asking Duffin’s ruling overturning Dassey’s conviction be reversed.

Action 2 News reporter Emily Matesic is in the courtroom for the hearing.

Emily reports that family members of victim Teresa Halbach have arrived for the hearing. Also, former Calumet County prosecutor Ken Kratz, the man who originally tried Dassey and Avery for the Halbach murder, is present for the hearing.

While the court will hear arguments Tuesday, we’re told it won’t issue a decision until sometime after June.