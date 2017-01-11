Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Counterfeit cash

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) – Stevens Point police release surveillance pictures of a thief who used counterfeit cash at stores.

"It happened in November at the three stores on the city’s south side. We have good pictures of the suspect and the gold or tan van he drove. We hope someone recognizes him," Sgt. Tony Zblewski said.

Investigators say the suspect used bogus $20 bills to make small purchases and pocketed the change.

"It is the lure of trying to get something for nothing," Zblewski said.

If you have any information in the suspect contact the Portage County Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-888-346-6600. You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.